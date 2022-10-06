Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $33.54 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $398.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

