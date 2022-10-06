Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 319,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,134. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

