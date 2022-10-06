Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of A traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

