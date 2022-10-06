Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 367,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.