PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $35.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Stephens reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.30 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

