PaintSwap Trading Up 1.6% This Week (BRUSH)

PaintSwap (BRUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PaintSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaintSwap has a market capitalization of $913,976.65 and approximately $11,332.00 worth of PaintSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PaintSwap has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PaintSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

PaintSwap Token Profile

PaintSwap’s total supply is 164,014,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,842,414 tokens. PaintSwap’s official message board is medium.com/paint-swap-finance. The official website for PaintSwap is paintswap.finance. PaintSwap’s official Twitter account is @paint_swap.

PaintSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaintSwap (BRUSH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. PaintSwap has a current supply of 164,014,824 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PaintSwap is 0.00651291 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $753.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paintswap.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaintSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaintSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaintSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaintSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaintSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.