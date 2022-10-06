Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $812.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

