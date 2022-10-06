Panther Protocol (ZKP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,529.00

Panther Protocol (ZKP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Panther Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Panther Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panther Protocol has a market cap of $7.59 million and $28,529.00 worth of Panther Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Panther Protocol

Panther Protocol launched on October 20th, 2021. Panther Protocol’s total supply is 198,789,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Panther Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PantherProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Panther Protocol is www.pantherprotocol.io. The official message board for Panther Protocol is blog.pantherprotocol.io. Panther Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zkpanther and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Panther Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Panther Protocol (ZKP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Panther Protocol has a current supply of 198,789,708 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Panther Protocol is 0.03791457 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,435.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pantherprotocol.io/.”

