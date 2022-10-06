ParagonsDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.94 Million (PDT)

ParagonsDAO (PDT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, ParagonsDAO has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParagonsDAO has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $10,585.00 worth of ParagonsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParagonsDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

ParagonsDAO Token Profile

ParagonsDAO launched on January 17th, 2022. ParagonsDAO’s total supply is 162,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,664,747 tokens. ParagonsDAO’s official Twitter account is @paragonsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParagonsDAO is paragonsdao.com. ParagonsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@paragonsdao.

ParagonsDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParagonsDAO (PDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParagonsDAO has a current supply of 162,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ParagonsDAO is 0.07611744 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paragonsdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParagonsDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParagonsDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParagonsDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

