Parasol Finance (PSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $185,681.56

Parasol Finance (PSOL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Parasol Finance has a total market cap of $185,681.56 and approximately $48,398.00 worth of Parasol Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parasol Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parasol Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parasol Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

About Parasol Finance

Parasol Finance was first traded on January 6th, 2022. Parasol Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,607,460 tokens. Parasol Finance’s official Twitter account is @parasol_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parasol Finance is parasol-finance.medium.com. The official website for Parasol Finance is parasol.finance. The Reddit community for Parasol Finance is https://reddit.com/r/parasol_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parasol Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parasol Finance (PSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Parasol Finance has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Parasol Finance is 0.03312347 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,840.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parasol.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parasol Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parasol Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parasol Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parasol Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parasol Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.