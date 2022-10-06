Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.75. 43,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,736. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

