Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.74. 58,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,753. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

