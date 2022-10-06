Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 4,227 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.92. 948,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.65.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.