Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 11,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,938. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

