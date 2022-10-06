Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 231 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

