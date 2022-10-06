Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading Down 0.6%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

