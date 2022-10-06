Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PSI stock traded down C$0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.48. 132,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,211. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

