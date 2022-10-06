Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Pason Systems Price Performance
PSI stock traded down C$0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.48. 132,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,211. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32.
About Pason Systems
