Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

