Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,079 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 489,929 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 43,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

