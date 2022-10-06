Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,194. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $223.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69.

