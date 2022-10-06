Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALB traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.65. 33,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,746. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

