Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,257 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 20,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,068. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

