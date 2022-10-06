Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,876. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.