Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VIG traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.