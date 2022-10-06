Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock remained flat at $103.69 on Thursday. 705,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,069,198. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.40 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

