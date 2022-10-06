Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PYCR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 508,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,446. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

