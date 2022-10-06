PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $8.19 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of PCM Fund worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

