PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.15. Approximately 15,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 953,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

