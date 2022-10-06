Peloton Interactive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 80,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,805 call options.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 7.1 %

PTON traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 631,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

