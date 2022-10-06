Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 5.65% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,563. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 292.66 and a beta of 1.01. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

