Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up about 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 1,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

