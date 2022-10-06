Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.26% of A. O. Smith worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

