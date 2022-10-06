Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,288. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.