Pembroke Management LTD Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,728.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.33. 21,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,199. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

