Pembroke Management LTD Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.54% of XPEL worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $63,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 33.3% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $519,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,389 shares in the company, valued at $74,381,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,487 shares of company stock worth $7,775,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,562. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.97.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

