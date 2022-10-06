Pembroke VCT (LON:PEMB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.31). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £181.51 million and a P/E ratio of 571.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.18.

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

