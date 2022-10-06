Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education comprises about 2.4% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 35.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,135 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

