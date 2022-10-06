Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 35.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

