Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.36

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.41. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 1,866 shares traded.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $963.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

