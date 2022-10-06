Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $249,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.80. 2,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,711. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

