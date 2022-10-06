Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HOMZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 1,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

