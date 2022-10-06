Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 12,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

