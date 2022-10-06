Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 135,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,408,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

