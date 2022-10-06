Piccolo Inu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,694.00 (PINU)

Piccolo Inu (PINU) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Piccolo Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,694.00 worth of Piccolo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piccolo Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Piccolo Inu has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Piccolo Inu Profile

Piccolo Inu was first traded on October 22nd, 2021. Piccolo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Piccolo Inu’s official website is www.piccolotoken.com. The Reddit community for Piccolo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/piccoloinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piccolo Inu’s official Twitter account is @piccoloinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Piccolo Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piccolo Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Piccolo Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piccolo Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piccolotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piccolo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piccolo Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Piccolo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

