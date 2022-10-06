Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PDO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

