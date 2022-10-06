Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PDO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
