Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 1,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.