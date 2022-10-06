Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 7,597,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,716,728. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

