Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

