Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.45.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
