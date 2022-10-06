Piper Sandler Cuts TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $14.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

