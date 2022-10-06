PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.98 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.68.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

